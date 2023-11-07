Deploying to Payload

Hello everyone! I'm hoping that my issue here is something very simple that I overlooked. I am attempting to deploy a PayloadCMS application to Payload Cloud. I have deployed various Payload applications before, and have had no issues. Today, I attempted to deploy the same way that I always have, but I keep getting the following error:

Required ENV variables

Your payload.init() function must use MONGODB_URI and PAYLOAD_SECRET variables. Payload Cloud provides these for you. Ensure your spelling is correct.

I am using a Payload defined MongoDB, and I have ensured that the SECRET_KEY is not empty. This issue is occuring while deploying with PayloadCMS version 2.0.15. I have followed the error message instructions and added the SECRET_KEY and MONGODB_URI env variables to my payload.init() function with no luck. Please let me know if more information is needed to address this issue.

This is where MONGODB_URI is used in the payload.config.ts file

This is the entire server.ts file. I did try plugging in the MONGODB_URI to the payload.init() file, but I was getting an error when I did that.