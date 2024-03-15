Deployment on DigitalOcean, best way to avoid confusion

I'm currently deploying my first test app on a DigitalOcean Droplet, and have my DB at MongoDB Atlas.

But the Atlas seems too expensive for me. Is it better to use the DigitalOcean Database Cluster with MongoDB, or install MongoDB directly within the Droplet? What's a good solution for beginners? I aim to host all my websites like this, and some might have a little more traffic.

Any help appreciated 🙏 or maybe even hints.

MongoDB Atlas: 57$ month for 10GB

DigitalOcean DB: 15$ month for 15GB

😮‍💨

Within the droplet it's kind of free, but a huzzle to set up, right? And I'd have to create a bigger Droplet, but that would be the cheapest option. Maybe one Droplet for each website with it's own DB??