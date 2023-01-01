I just started using Payload in deployment, rather than just in development. In both Chrome and Safari I run into a rather annoying problem that - sometimes - when I type the "s"-character in a field it is used as shortcut for "Save" in stead of typing it in the field. It seems to be the most appearant when adding an item to a collection using a relationship-field from another collection.

This behaviour is not constant and I haven't noticed it in development. Refreshing the page seems to help.

I setup Payload using

npx create-payload-app

I added some more content, and this problem occors randomly but often. For example: if I'm typing something in a richText-field, the first couple of "s"-es are entered just fine. But after a few words the "s" suddenly behaves as a save-button.

It happens with all my textfields and only in production.

Friendly bump: any ideas what might cause this?

As a last resort: Is it possible to disable saving on typing "s" or "cmd+s" completely?

As the problem seems to occur pretty randomly, it is not possible to work around it. This makes it rather annoying.