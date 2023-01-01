Depth issue

All of my documents seem to be returned fully populated without using the depth field. I've tried to set it to 0 but I still seem to get a response a fully populated aray.
I have a request that looks like this:
export const getMyLists = () => {
return async (dispatch, getState) => {
const myProfile = getState().user.myProfile
const query = {
author: {
equals: myProfile.id,
}
};
const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(
{
depth: 0,
sort: 'createdAt',
where: query,
},
{ addQueryPrefix: true }
);
let myLists = []
console.log('stringifiedQuery...')
console.log(stringifiedQuery)
try {
const res = await axios.get(
${API_ENDPOINT}/lists
)
myLists = res.data.docs
} catch (error) {
console.log('AXIOS Error.....')
console.log(error);
} finally {
dispatch({
type: SET_MY_LISTS,
payload: myLists
})
return
}
}
}
It queries a collection like this:
import { Block, CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
const Lists: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'lists',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'icon',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: "description",
type: "richText",
},
{
name: 'splashImage',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
},
{
name: 'owner',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'locations',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'locations',
hasMany: true,
index: true,
required: true,
},
],
timestamps: false,
}
Could this be a bug?
Hey I think you forgot to add your query to your request. In your
axios.get(...)
make sure you add the parameters you have created.
const fullUri = `${API_ENDPOINT}/lists${stringifiedQuery }`
const res = await axios.get(fullUri)
@60pfennig You're exactly right. Thanks!!
