Depth issue

All of my documents seem to be returned fully populated without using the depth field. I've tried to set it to 0 but I still seem to get a response a fully populated aray.

I have a request that looks like this:

export const getMyLists = () => {

return async (dispatch, getState) => {

const myProfile = getState().user.myProfile

const query = {

author: {

equals: myProfile.id,

}

};

const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(

{

depth: 0,

sort: 'createdAt',

where: query,

},

{ addQueryPrefix: true }

);

let myLists = []

console.log('stringifiedQuery...')

console.log(stringifiedQuery)

try {

const res = await axios.get(

${API_ENDPOINT}/lists

)

myLists = res.data.docs

} catch (error) {

console.log('AXIOS Error.....')

console.log(error);

} finally {

dispatch({

type: SET_MY_LISTS,

payload: myLists

})

return

}

}

}

It queries a collection like this:

import { Block, CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

const Lists: CollectionConfig = {

slug: 'lists',

admin: {

useAsTitle: 'name',

},

access: {

read: () => true,

},

fields: [

{

name: 'name',

type: 'text',

required: true,

},

{

name: 'icon',

type: 'text',

},

{

name: "description",

type: "richText",

},

{

name: 'splashImage',

type: 'upload',

relationTo: 'media',

},

{

name: 'owner',

type: 'relationship',

relationTo: 'users',

required: true,

},

{

name: 'locations',

type: 'relationship',

relationTo: 'locations',

hasMany: true,

index: true,

required: true,

},

],

timestamps: false,

}

Could this be a bug?