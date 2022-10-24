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Community Help

Depth of `doc` args in `CollectionAfterChangeHook`

default discord avatar
allannnc3 years ago
12

Hello!



I'm on payload

1.10.1

In a

CollectionAfterChangeHook

, TS is telling me that

updatedDoc.someRelationField: string | RelatedCollection

, so I have to add conditionals for this



But, I can't think of a scenario where the

updatedDoc

would come through with

depth > 0

.



Can I safely assume that

depth=0

in this hook to avoid an

if

statement? I would prefer to do something like

updatedDoc.someRelationshipField as string

if we can assume this

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @946299884070375424

    Good morning!



    I believe it can be a string or related collection, because if the depth is specified to shallow, the document wont be returned, only the document ID (string)



    I think your

    as

    solution is acceptable in this case, as the types are to help you as a tool but you have the final say

  • default discord avatar
    allannnc3 years ago

    Thanks for the answer!



    The catch is I'm not sure what the final say is though - it boils down to how does this get populated?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Good question! I'm not 100% sure, but some other members here may be able to provide some details.



    What do you mean by populated?

  • default discord avatar
    allannnc3 years ago

    Yaknow, req comes in, docs get attached

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    It gets populated in the afterRead field hook (before the collection afterChange hook), which takes into account

    depth

    . So if you run a payload.update and use a depth param, the docs may or may not be populated depending on depth number

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg3 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    I just stumbled on this and there does appear to be some default depth in these hooks on an

    payload.update

    in my testing I was seeing nested relationships fully available in a collection

    afterChange

    hook, even when I specify no

    depth

    is that expected behavior?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    I believe it is 1 by default

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg3 years ago

    hmm def seeing deeper than that

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    looks like 2



    I used a recursive relationship to test



    But I feel like the point still stands, if you pass depth: 0 inside the payload.update, then the type will be string

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg3 years ago

    cool

  • default discord avatar
    steadysnail2 years ago

    I've been running into a similar/related issue quite regularly, that definitely seems like a bug. I opened an issue on github:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/3218

    . The depth/format of the doc argument of several of my CollectionAfterChangeHook's differs depending on whether the "change" was caused by a manual user action or a programatic change (such as another hook). I am not setting the depth in any of my payload.update/payload.create calls that would effect the hooks.

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg2 years ago

    Yea I'm finding this is breaking some of our filters and related functionality, but it's been very hard to pinpoint the issue

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