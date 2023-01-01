DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Depth of `doc` args in `CollectionAfterChangeHook`

allannnc
allannnc
2 weeks ago
8

Hello!



I'm on payload

1.10.1

In a

CollectionAfterChangeHook

, TS is telling me that

updatedDoc.someRelationField: string | RelatedCollection

, so I have to add conditionals for this



But, I can't think of a scenario where the

updatedDoc

would come through with

depth > 0

.



Can I safely assume that

depth=0

in this hook to avoid an

if

statement? I would prefer to do something like

updatedDoc.someRelationshipField as string

if we can assume this

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    @allannnc Good morning!



    I believe it can be a string or related collection, because if the depth is specified to shallow, the document wont be returned, only the document ID (string)



    I think your

    as

    solution is acceptable in this case, as the types are to help you as a tool but you have the final say

  allannnc
    allannnc
    2 weeks ago

    Thanks for the answer!



    The catch is I'm not sure what the final say is though - it boils down to how does this get populated?

  notchr
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Good question! I'm not 100% sure, but some other members here may be able to provide some details.



    What do you mean by populated?

  allannnc
    allannnc
    2 weeks ago

    Yaknow, req comes in, docs get attached

  jarrod_not_jared
Payload Team
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    It gets populated in the afterRead field hook (before the collection afterChange hook), which takes into account

    depth

    . So if you run a payload.update and use a depth param, the docs may or may not be populated depending on depth number

