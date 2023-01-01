Depth of `doc` args in `CollectionAfterChangeHook`

Hello!

I'm on payload

1.10.1

In a

CollectionAfterChangeHook

, TS is telling me that

updatedDoc.someRelationField: string | RelatedCollection

, so I have to add conditionals for this

But, I can't think of a scenario where the

updatedDoc

would come through with

depth > 0

.

Can I safely assume that

depth=0

in this hook to avoid an

if

statement? I would prefer to do something like

updatedDoc.someRelationshipField as string

if we can assume this