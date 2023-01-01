Differentiate admin queryset and api

I have a collection "blog_posts", this collection contains data from each user by a field created_by which a relationship to users collection.

On the frontend, the users will only see their blog post (filtered by created_by and req.user.id).

But in the admin panel, i want that the superadmin to be able to see all of the posts.

Also, when the superadmin access it from the frontend it will behave as a regular user.

Can we achieve this in payload cms?

We've been playing with the

collection.access.read

but it seems the last requirement seems hard to implement, or am i missing something? is there anyway that we can differentiate the request from admin or the frontend?