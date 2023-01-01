Disable a user (including access to API)

Hi! I've seen this subject already asked 2 weeks ago (

) but the original question only mentioned disabling access to the admin UI. I was able to create a checkbox and disable the user access to the admin UI by adding the following config on my

Users

collection:

access : { admin : ( { req: { user } } ) => { return Boolean (user) && !user. disabled ; }, }

However I would also like to disable this user access to the REST API, because right now, this user can still login through the

/api/users/login

endpoint.

I believe I've looked through all the access control and authentication documentation pages, but to no avail. Right now, my solution has been to create all collections through a little helper function so that I can change default values. Most notably I can change the default access control of all my collections to forbid access to disabled users. Still, blocking user access at the login step would be a more allegant solution.