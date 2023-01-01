Hey!
Is there any way I can disable the admin panel's index.html cache or add s-max-age=0? I use Koyeb for deployments and with each deployment I am faced with a white screen of death as its trying to load old hashes of the JS files. The index.html file seems to always be cached.
Solved it by hijacking res.end and res.write.
app.use("*", (req, res, next) => {
if (req.path.includes("api")) return next();
// Force no cache for admin
// Hijack res.write
const originalWrite = res.write;
const originalEnd = res.end;
const originalSend = res.send;
//@ts-expect-error
res.write = (...restArgs) => {
if (
!res.headersSent &&
String(res.getHeader("Content-Type")).includes("text/html")
) {
res.set(
"Cache-Control",
"s-maxage=0, max-age=0, must-revalidate, no-cache, no-store",
);
}
originalWrite.apply(res, restArgs);
};
// Hijack res.end
//@ts-expect-error
res.end = (...restArgs) => {
if (
!res.headersSent &&
String(res.getHeader("Content-Type")).includes("text/html")
) {
res.set(
"Cache-Control",
"s-maxage=0, max-age=0, must-revalidate, no-cache, no-store",
);
}
originalEnd.apply(res, restArgs);
};
// Hijack res.send
//@ts-expect-error
res.send = (...restArgs) => {
if (
!res.headersSent &&
String(res.getHeader("Content-Type")).includes("text/html")
) {
res.set(
"Cache-Control",
"s-maxage=0, max-age=0, must-revalidate, no-cache, no-store",
);
}
originalSend.apply(res, restArgs);
};
next();
});
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.