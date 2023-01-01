Disable webpack cache?

I keep getting cached js files despite having set
cache: false
in my webpack config. Restarting my container does not help, and I never get a
node_modules/.cache
directory to delete. Has anyone else had this problem?
In your payload webpack config?
Does this occur outside of a container as well?
@notchris yep, i put cache:false in my payload webpack config
@denolfe I have not tried, don't have a setup to run it outside of a container
it was not related to payload, I had a proxy that was caching the js ... 😔
Ah, glad you were able to figure it out 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.