Disable webpack cache?

default discord avatar
OscarLundberg
4 months ago
5

I keep getting cached js files despite having set

cache: false

in my webpack config. Restarting my container does not help, and I never get a

node_modules/.cache

directory to delete. Has anyone else had this problem?

  • default discord avatar
    notchris
    4 months ago

    In your payload webpack config?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Does this occur outside of a container as well?

  • default discord avatar
    OscarLundberg
    4 months ago

    @notchris yep, i put cache:false in my payload webpack config



    @denolfe I have not tried, don't have a setup to run it outside of a container



    it was not related to payload, I had a proxy that was caching the js ... 😔

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Ah, glad you were able to figure it out 👍

