Disabling Save Draft button when no changes within the document

Hi All,

I would like to keep the Save Draft button disabled when there aren't changes on the document to save:

- Creating a new document

- The Save Draft button is disabled by default, you start typing and the button gets enabled, then oh! you change your mind and delete what you typed, in this case the Save Draft button is still enabled. If you leave the page at this point, you will receive a warning that there are unsaved data which can be a bit confusing, also you can click on Save Draft and save an empty row, it is not ideal to save empty rows and also to avoid api calls I guessed.

- When updating an existing document

- Again, the first state of the Save Draft button is disabled, then you start typing on any field, the button gets enabled, then you backspace or revert the value to how it was, the button is still enabled.

I just wanted to check first is this is something that can be currently done with the existing built-in fields options.

Cheers!