Display image on defaultColumn

default discord avatar
<Clement/>
last month
7

Hi, do you know if there is a way to display a preview image on my collection list?


Actually in Media collection, the field "filename" does it, but I can't access it with another collection (like Post articles).

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @<Clement/> In post articles, you're just getting the ID back?

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    last month

    I think I got all the data, but since defaultColumn can accept only string, I can't access the filename





    it wont works

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    You may be able to make a custom row / cell component



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    last month

    oh ok I 'll check right after, thx you

