Display image on defaultColumn

Hi, do you know if there is a way to display a preview image on my collection list?
Actually in Media collection, the field "filename" does it, but I can't access it with another collection (like Post articles).
@<Clement/> In post articles, you're just getting the ID back?
I think I got all the data, but since defaultColumn can accept only string, I can't access the filename
it wont works
You may be able to make a custom row / cell component
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
oh ok I 'll check right after, thx you
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.