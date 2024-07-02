Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Display Name Instead of ID: How To?

default discord avatar
markatomniux4 months ago
3

using a combination of useAsTitle and defaultColumns will display the fields you are looking for on the table.



Also note that Payload saves your preferences in a table called

payload_preferences

and you may need to delete your specific collection's preferences in this database table to see your change

  • default discord avatar
    lucaseven.4 months ago

    i have this problem with all collections, should i delete all payload_preferences?? could this break my app?

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux4 months ago

    You can wipe your entire preference table or just remove the preference specific to the collection you are working with. The preferences are purely for UX purposes

  • default discord avatar
    lucaseven.4 months ago

    export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {


    slug: 'posts',


    auth: false,


    admin: {


    useAsTitle: 'title'


    },


    fields: [


    {


    name: 'title',


    type: 'text',


    label: 'Title',


    required: true,


    },


    ],



    idk why its not working



    ok i will just delete the table then



    ok @Mark | Omniux this worked



    JFL tbh

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.