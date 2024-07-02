Display Name Instead of ID: How To?

using a combination of useAsTitle and defaultColumns will display the fields you are looking for on the table.
Also note that Payload saves your preferences in a table called
payload_preferences
and you may need to delete your specific collection's preferences in this database table to see your change
i have this problem with all collections, should i delete all payload_preferences?? could this break my app?
You can wipe your entire preference table or just remove the preference specific to the collection you are working with. The preferences are purely for UX purposes
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'posts',
auth: false,
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'title'
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
label: 'Title',
required: true,
},
],
idk why its not working
ok i will just delete the table then
ok @Mark | Omniux this worked
JFL tbh
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.