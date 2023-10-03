Display names for locales instead of locale codes themselves

Hi everyone,

I'm trying to customize my Payload instance so that instead of the locale code it actually shows the name of the language so that end-users can switch their locale more easily. I'm doing this for a largely South Asian audience so I want to be able to support minority languages for which the language code might not be as self-explanatory.

The first image is what I have, whereas, the second image is what I want (I got the second image by replacing the codes with the corresponding names of the languages)