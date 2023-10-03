Display names for locales instead of locale codes themselves

Hi everyone,
I'm trying to customize my Payload instance so that instead of the locale code it actually shows the name of the language so that end-users can switch their locale more easily. I'm doing this for a largely South Asian audience so I want to be able to support minority languages for which the language code might not be as self-explanatory.
The first image is what I have, whereas, the second image is what I want (I got the second image by replacing the codes with the corresponding names of the languages)
Hey @aruniecrisps , this isn't possible out of the box at the moment, but we are making some changes in 2.0 that will make locale switching much easier. We're moving the locale selector to the top right, where you'll see the full label of the locale and have access to a drop down to quickly switch.
These changes will be released on Monday Oct 9
Gotchu, thanks!
