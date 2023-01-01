Displaying RelationTo Data by Name

How do I display the Category Names in the dropdown, as opposed to their ID string? Currently they're labeled as Untitled, though they have label names.

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Items: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'items', admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, { name: 'description', type: 'text', }, { name: 'category', type: "relationship", relationTo: "portfolioCategories", }, ], timestamps: false, } export default Items;