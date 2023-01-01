DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Displaying RelationTo Data by Name

default discord avatar
taun2160
last month
4

How do I display the Category Names in the dropdown, as opposed to their ID string? Currently they're labeled as Untitled, though they have label names.



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const Items: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'items',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'category',
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "portfolioCategories",
    },
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}

export default Items;




import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const PortfolioCategories: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'portfolioCategories',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      label: 'Portfolio Categories',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}

export default PortfolioCategories;
  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    last month

    useAsTitle needs to be a field on the collection - use "name" instead of "title" 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    That worked, thanks.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.