Do I use blocks or is there another way?

Hi. I'd like to create a portfolio website that contains portfolio items, blog, media modal etc. Attached are screenshots. My current noob understanding of Payload is that I can create a Layout config that is embedded into the Page config and from that Layout I can select a Block config and that block will be rendered to the Page via [...slug]. Is that necessary for my situation? For example, I'd like to create a home page that contains a portfolio hero -their portfolio pieces - titles and cover image. They must be able to configure that content display to their preferences. Will it be simpler to create a seperate page (outside of [...slug]) and somehow link that content to a config? I don't understand how that works, or if it's preferable. Is the block rendering approach the go-to?