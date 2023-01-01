DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Docker cannot find config path

default discord avatar
xavierpacheco
last month
14

Hello everyone i created a docker image and when I run it in Digital Ocean it seems stuck here. Any clue on how I can debug this?

  • default discord avatar
    donfabrizio
    last month

    Hi, your Docker instance is running here, what's the issue?

  • default discord avatar
    xavierpacheco
    last month

    I can't access it



    and usually it gives more info



    there are a lot of initializing with different colors but in this case no





    FROM node:18-alpine as base

RUN mkdir -p /app
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json .

RUN npm install
COPY . . 
RUN npm run build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]


    I have this error now and this is my dockerfile



    The default one on the payloadcms website also doesn't work

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    twoxic
    last month

    My Dockerfile looks like this, see

    ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/home/node/dist/payload.config.js

    , maybe that can work for you.



    FROM node:18-alpine as base

FROM base as builder

WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./

COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build

FROM base as runtime


ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/home/node/dist/payload.config.js
ENV NODE_ENV=production

WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json  ./

RUN yarn install --production

COPY --from=builder /home/node/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/build ./build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]

    I think for you this might be

    ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=/app/dist/payload.config.js
  • default discord avatar
    donfabrizio
    last month

    @xavierpacheco Are you using any CD tool (Github actions...) or is it your local dev environment causing the issue?


    I'm using Github actions and building all assets through it, once uploaded to the server via SSH, I'm using the docker-compose file to run the instance, it looks like this:


    payload: image: node:18-alpine ports: - "${PAYLOAD_PORT}:${PAYLOAD_PORT}" volumes: - .:/home/node/app - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules working_dir: /home/node/app/ command: sh -c "yarn serve" depends_on: - mongo environment: MONGODB_URI: ${MONGODB_URI} PORT: ${PAYLOAD_PORT} NODE_ENV: ${NODE_ENV} PAYLOAD_SECRET: ${PAYLOAD_SECRET}


    Of course all the ENVs are at your disposal through the .env file, but I'm not teaching you anything here 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    xavierpacheco
    last month

    I finally got what what wrong



    I wasn't passing the config path :/

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

