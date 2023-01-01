Docker for remix server.

How can I wrap this repo (https://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server
) in docker?
Do you want to use it in production or development? I'm asking because those require usually quite different approaches. You need a Docker image to run the container, so you'd need to use existing one fromhttps://hub.docker.com
or build your own using Dockerfile. For production, you'd actually preferably just build your own to have it self-contained, but in development it's ok to just use Docker Compose with existing image and custom command and bind mounts.
