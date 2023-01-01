DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Docker for remix server.

default discord avatar
aliahad
5 months ago
1

How can I wrap this repo (

https://github.com/payloadcms/remix-server

) in docker?

  • default discord avatar
    Jesse Sivonen
    5 months ago

    Do you want to use it in production or development? I'm asking because those require usually quite different approaches. You need a Docker image to run the container, so you'd need to use existing one from

    https://hub.docker.com

    or build your own using Dockerfile. For production, you'd actually preferably just build your own to have it self-contained, but in development it's ok to just use Docker Compose with existing image and custom command and bind mounts.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.