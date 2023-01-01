DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Docs for PATCH or POST operations

discord user avatar
alessiogr
Payload Team
7 months ago
7

I don't know what is required in the body of those requests. Are there any docs or examples for those?



Didnt find any docs but it seems to just need the fields + new values as stringified json in the body

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    Can you share an example here?

  • default discord avatar
    jakey___
    2 months ago

    Hey @alessiogr ! I'm currently not quite understanding how to get a POST request to a custom endpoint working. It seems like you figured it out here potentially?



    On the client I tried something like this:


    const response = await fetch(`/path/to/custom/endpoint`, {
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    },
    body: JSON.stringify(theData),
})


    and on the endpoint I have:



    const customEndpoint :Endpoint = {
    path: '/path/to/custom/endpoint',
    method: 'post',
    root: true,
    handler: async (req, res, next) => {
        try {
            // How do I get the post body???
            res.status(200).send({
                message: 'Request successful',
            })
        }
        catch (err) {
            console.error(err)
            res.status(500).send({
                message: 'Error occurred during request',
                error: err,
            })
        }
    },
}

export default customEndpoint


    Still haven't figured out how to get the post body



    Looks like in my case I'm attempting to post

    application/json

    where in payload it only accepts

    application/x-www-form-urlencoded

    ?



    hm.. tried a test

    application/x-www-form-urlencoded

    post and

    req.body

    is still undefined



    feels like the typical bodyParser middleware isn't firing for custom endpoints. Perhaps this is actually different from the original post



    I made another post in case someone else runs into this :

    https://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1111352788253941862



    Turns out it had to do with setting

    root

    to

    true

    in the handler

