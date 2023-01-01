Document is displayed even though it ONLY exists in the versions collection

See the screenshots. The document only exists in the versions collection in mongodb - not in the main collection.

However, it's still shown in the admin panel. When I click on it, it says "Nothing Found".

There doesn't seem to be a way to remove it in the admin panel.

How does that happen, and how can I remove it?

Looks like it

might

be a bug? If a document is only present in versions as "parent", but not present in the main mongodb collection, I wouldn't expect it to be shown

Would probably be best if payload has a check for versions where the "parent" field does not exist anymore.

Then payload could show them in some kind of "Bin" or "Recently Deleted", instead of showing them in the main document list where you cannot open them anymore.