Does anyone has a custom field for geo-locations?

wiesson
4 months ago
I'd like to have a address search field and a marker that I can point on a location to get the lat/lng coordinates. Does anyone has a custom component to do that?!

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I'm sure somebody has though I haven't seen it yet.


    I would add a

    type: 'text'

    and is

    admin.hidden: true

    that is populated from a custom

    type: 'ui'

    that integrates with google maps or another 3rd party address/map tool for the address lookup. Then I would use form hooks to set a

    type 'point'

    field and any other fields you want to persist off the data you get in your ui field.


    This would make a nice tidy plugin if anyone is motivated to publish a package.

    wiesson
    4 months ago

    Thanks! I'll have a look at that

