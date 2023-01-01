Does anyone has a custom field for geo-locations?

I'd like to have a address search field and a marker that I can point on a location to get the lat/lng coordinates. Does anyone has a custom component to do that?!
I'm sure somebody has though I haven't seen it yet.
I would add a
type: 'text'
and is
admin.hidden: true
that is populated from a custom
type: 'ui'
that integrates with google maps or another 3rd party address/map tool for the address lookup. Then I would use form hooks to set a
type 'point'
field and any other fields you want to persist off the data you get in your ui field.
This would make a nice tidy plugin if anyone is motivated to publish a package.
Thanks! I'll have a look at that
