Hello guys,

thanks a lot for building Payload CMS. We are starting to integrate Payload CMS in our company and we are testing Payload Cloud service.

I have integrated Payload CMS into Next.js app as presented in

I would like to upload files to S3 bucket, but when I introspect GraphQL I don't get S3 URL - it just looks like

"url": "/media/40466173-1.jpeg",

I can see at

all of the AWS Cognito & AWS S3 ENVS, but I don't know how to pass them to

.

Could you give me step by step guide how to make uploads from my dev env (localhost) possible?

I created manually S3 bucket and used this:

and it seems to work now.

Nevertheless, it would be nice to get a reply, especially when you release beta version of payload cloud & there is no guide about using

with AWS cognitp