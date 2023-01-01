DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Don't know how to upload to S3 when using PayloadCloud

default discord avatar
Dominik
2 months ago
7

Hello guys,


thanks a lot for building Payload CMS. We are starting to integrate Payload CMS in our company and we are testing Payload Cloud service.



I have integrated Payload CMS into Next.js app as presented in

https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo

I would like to upload files to S3 bucket, but when I introspect GraphQL I don't get S3 URL - it just looks like

"url": "/media/40466173-1.jpeg",

I can see at

https://payloadcms.com/cloud/TEAM_NAME/PROJECT_NAME/file-storage

all of the AWS Cognito & AWS S3 ENVS, but I don't know how to pass them to

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud

.



Could you give me step by step guide how to make uploads from my dev env (localhost) possible?



I created manually S3 bucket and used this:

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

and it seems to work now.


Nevertheless, it would be nice to get a reply, especially when you release beta version of payload cloud & there is no guide about using

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud

with AWS cognitp

