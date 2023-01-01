Hello guys,
thanks a lot for building Payload CMS. We are starting to integrate Payload CMS in our company and we are testing Payload Cloud service.
I have integrated Payload CMS into Next.js app as presented inhttps://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
I would like to upload files to S3 bucket, but when I introspect GraphQL I don't get S3 URL - it just looks like
"url": "/media/40466173-1.jpeg",
I can see athttps://payloadcms.com/cloud/TEAM_NAME/PROJECT_NAME/file-storage
all of the AWS Cognito & AWS S3 ENVS, but I don't know how to pass them tohttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
.
Could you give me step by step guide how to make uploads from my dev env (localhost) possible?
I created manually S3 bucket and used this:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
and it seems to work now.
Nevertheless, it would be nice to get a reply, especially when you release beta version of payload cloud & there is no guide about usinghttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
with AWS cognitp
Heya, you should just need to call the cloud plugin in your config
payloadCloud()
, and that should handle everything once deployed on Payload Cloud.
Hey @Dominik, itis
possible to access your bucket from localhost. I'll look into adding this to the plugin's readme this week. Essentially, it'll be pulling the proper environment variables from your project and setting them in your .env.
@denolfe it's been over a month now, could you please update README?
@Dominik Directions are here:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud#accessing-file-storage-from-local-environment
Related discussion here:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud/issues/4#issuecomment-1601681789
We intend to make pulling these values much simpler in the near future.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.