Drawers Not Opening/Closing Properly 1.8.3 -> 1.8.5

default discord avatar
thedunco
5 months ago
4

Hi all,



My users and I are noticing a weird bug where the edit drawers of relationship fields aren't opening or closing properly as showcased in the attached video. There's similar behavior when trying to click on the blurred backdrop behind the drawer to close it. We're currently running 1.8.3 but in trying to update to 1.8.5 this bug has gotten much worse. Is anyone else experiencing this? Is this an issue with our implementation or is this an actual Payload bug?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Woah, ok I will be looking into this today 👍

  • default discord avatar
    thedunco
    5 months ago

    🙏

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2773

    fixes the issue with the modal opening, I'm unable to recreate your "close" bug though. I'll keep trying.

  • default discord avatar
    thedunco
    5 months ago

    Cool, thanks! I'm seeing this on MacOS Chrome if it helps

