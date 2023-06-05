Hi all,

My users and I are noticing a weird bug where the edit drawers of relationship fields aren't opening or closing properly as showcased in the attached video. There's similar behavior when trying to click on the blurred backdrop behind the drawer to close it. We're currently running 1.8.3 but in trying to update to 1.8.5 this bug has gotten much worse. Is anyone else experiencing this? Is this an issue with our implementation or is this an actual Payload bug?