Duplicated GraphQL Types with custom resolvers

default discord avatar
atrevid000
4 weeks ago

I am using GraphQL codegen in clients to generate types based off Payload schema. I'm noticing that when I define my own resolvers, e.g.



      ShowsByCategory: {
        type: buildPaginatedListType(
          'shows',
          payload.collections.shows.graphQL?.type
        ),
        args: {
          categoryName: {
            type: new GraphQL.GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
          },
        },
        resolve: showsByCategoryResolver,
      },


The GraphQL schema duplicates the definition of Shows. Is there anyway around this happening?



Okay actually I figured it out, the first argument in buildPaginatedListType 'shows' defines the name of the object in the schema. I simply gave it a unique name "ShowsByCategory" and it resolves the issue.



Also annoyingly, the reason it worked before is because 'shows' was lower case so I had two definitions in the schema Shows and shows

