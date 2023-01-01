Duplicating a collection item

i am using beforeValidate to create a unique slug when a new post is created. it works just fine as it is now

The problem i find is that if i try to duplicate the field in the adminUI it wont work anymore.

I am wondering how i can get in between what ever the duplicate button does?

hooks: {

beforeValidate: [

async ({ data, value }) => {

return await creatuSlug(

data,

value,

data.postName,

"posts"

);

},

],

},