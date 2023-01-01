Duplicating an item with a unique fileld

When duplicating a blog post with a unique field (slug in my case) I get the error 'The following field is invalid: slug'
While I understand why this is happening, would it be possible to duplicate an item and then clear the unique field? Allowing the user to duplicate and requiring the unique field to be updated
You can use the
beforeDuplicate
hook to assign a new unique slug to the documenthttps://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-hooks
