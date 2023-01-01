DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Duplicating an item with a unique fileld

default discord avatar
Plain
3 months ago
1

When duplicating a blog post with a unique field (slug in my case) I get the error 'The following field is invalid: slug'



While I understand why this is happening, would it be possible to duplicate an item and then clear the unique field? Allowing the user to duplicate and requiring the unique field to be updated

