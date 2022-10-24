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Community Help

Duplicating an item with a unique fileld

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plainnn3 years ago
3

When duplicating a blog post with a unique field (slug in my case) I get the error 'The following field is invalid: slug'



While I understand why this is happening, would it be possible to duplicate an item and then clear the unique field? Allowing the user to duplicate and requiring the unique field to be updated

  • default discord avatar
    exo37183 years ago

    You can use the

    beforeDuplicate

    hook to assign a new unique slug to the document

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-hooks
  • default discord avatar
    bregnballe2 years ago

    Can I follow up on this question?


    Would it be possible to prompt the user for that unique slug instead of doing it programatically?

  • default discord avatar
    aman_68077last year

    hi guys i got this same error



    info:



    Binaries:


    Node: 20.11.1


    npm: 10.2.4


    Yarn: 1.22.22


    pnpm: 10.3.0


    Relevant Packages:


    payload: 3.23.0


    next: 15.1.5


    @payloadcms/db-mongodb: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/email-nodemailer: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/graphql: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/next/utilities: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/payload-cloud: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/richtext-lexical: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/storage-azure: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/translations: 3.23.0


    @payloadcms/ui/shared: 3.23.0


    react: 19.0.0


    react-dom: 19.0.0


    Operating System:


    Platform: darwin


    Arch: x64


    Version: Darwin Kernel Version 24.3.0: Thu Jan 2 20:22:00 PST 2025; root:xnu-11215.81.4~3/RELEASE_X86_64


    Available memory (MB): 16384


    Available CPU cores: 16




    error in terminal:



    [TypeError: Invalid state: Controller is already closed] {



      code: 'ERR_INVALID_STATE'



    }





    error in network:



    URL:

    http://localhost:3000/api/pages/67b2e5b7e577104024618dce/duplicate?locale=en

    message: "The following field is invalid: email"



    name: "ValidationError"





    i cant find any reported bug regarding this, can you help me here




    CAN YOU PLEASE HELP ?




    ONLY EMAIL NAMED VALUE IS USED IN src/collections/users.ts



    import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'



    export const Users: CollectionConfig = {


    slug: 'users',


    admin: {


    useAsTitle: 'email',


    },


    auth: true,


    fields: [


    // Email added by default


    // Add more fields as needed


    ],


    }

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