dynamic data to the options field

can i load dynamic data to an options field?

the code below doesn't work but i would like to loop on a collection and gets its internal values like this:

fields: [ { name: 'Facets', type: 'select', hasMany: true, options: [ async () => { const facets = await payload.find({ collection: "facet", }) let facet_values = facets.map(function (facet) { return facet.values; }); let brands_and_categories = facet_values.map(function (v) { return { value: v.name key, v.id }; }); return brands_and_categories; } ], ]} `` also note that i tried also to set relationship but then couldnt get the values of the 'facets' collection in the select box:

// {

// name: 'Facets',

// type: 'relationship',

// hasMany: true,

// relationTo: 'facets',

// },

```