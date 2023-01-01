DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Dynamic Fields - Point to Point Distance

wmcmorrow2
4 weeks ago
1

I'm wondering whether it is possible to calculate the distance between two points in miles and return that as an attribute of requested documents. I think this would usually be done with aggregation in MongoDB. Is something like that possible? I may just do it in the front-end if not but curious if anyone has any thoughts on the best approach for this.

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    two points on the same doc? You could throw together another field that is stored on that doc and then use a beforeChange hook to calc the distance and store it on your new field

