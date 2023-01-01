Dynamic select field values

Here's a mock collection schema:
burgers: {
fields: {
name: text
toppings: array[ingredient<ref>, variety<string>]
}
}
ingredients: {
fields: {
name: text
varieties: string[]
}
}
We create a burger with the name "Spicy Cheese Burger".
We add a new topping to the array, select "Cheese" which is a reference to ingredients, and a select field appears with the varieties of cheeses. This let’s us select "Pepper Jack".
Any thoughts on how to accomplish something like this?
if you want dynamic select values, there are a few things to consider
to me, "ingredients" would be a separate collection and then you'd just use a relationship field with a
filterOptions
function to narrow down the available options
but if you didn't want to use a relationship field, then my answer would be different
a "select" field is an
enum
- - which means that the options available need to beknown
and can't be dynamic
if you don't know all the potential options, then you should actually make a text field, and then provide a custom component - wherein, you'd render a select field and just provide the select field with the dynamic options that you need
the reason is that a text field isn't an enum - - it will accept any text value... whereas a select field, you need to know the options in advance
Oh yeah my bad, should’ve specified this. So those two are different collections. The ref is to “cheese” in ingredients. We don’t want “cheese” in our new burger item though. We want “pepper jack” which is from an array within “cheese”. From what I’m hearing though it seems like the only way to go is to create each variety of cheese as it’s own item in the collection. Rather referencing a value (pepper jack) within the cheese item.
Is there a reason you group the cheeses into 1 ingredient instead of creating a doc for each cheese? Might be easier to do it that way!
This is an extremelllyyy abstract example because the company I’m working with is in manufacturing, so the terminology can get wild. I think you’re right though. I’ll try and solve it through better architecture instead.
Thanks guys!
