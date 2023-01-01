Dynamic select field values

Here's a mock collection schema:

burgers: { fields: { name: text toppings: array[ingredient<ref>, variety<string>] } } ingredients: { fields: { name: text varieties: string[] } }

We create a burger with the name "Spicy Cheese Burger".

We add a new topping to the array, select "Cheese" which is a reference to ingredients, and a select field appears with the varieties of cheeses. This let’s us select "Pepper Jack".

Any thoughts on how to accomplish something like this?