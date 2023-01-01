E-commerce in production

I want to use Payload for my e-commerce clients, but I can't seem to decide which way to go.
I see that there's a template for e-commerce that uses Stripe. Part of me loves this approach. It's light and simple. A lot of my clients are direct to consumer physical product brands though... Which makes me thing maybe it's a little too simple.
How should we be thinking about building for real e-commerce brands that do a lot of volume? Are there services other than Stripe that should be considered? Should we work towards baking all of that functionality directly to Payload? Hm.
I've built an ecommerce site and it's quite a bit of work...if youre thinking of using something like shopify or medusajs integrated into payload then that path would be a lot easier so you dont need to worry about checkout, taxes, shipping etc.
Lmk if you have any specific questions but basically you need to handle tax calcs., shipping information, inventory and more yourself
I know stripe can do this too for you but then you're limiting your checkout process on stripe making it more difficult to support multiple payment processors
How'd you like medusajs? I was thinking about Shopify, but it feels so bloated. I also hate getting pushed into third parties like recharge because Shopify doesn't natively handle subscriptions. From what I understand.
The solution here depends entirely on your use case, for us our client wanted a fully custom checkout process which meant that payload handling that logic was a breeze for us and we skipped stuff like shopify entirely
You can also simplify your checkout by using stripe's hosted portals...making an ecommerce integration with payload even simpler
I havent gotten to use medusajs yet besides testing it out, however it had a missing integration which was crucial for a project. I believe it was to do with google analytics or multiple sales channels or something but I cant remember
If I can suggest a better alternative to medusa with a lot of extensibility. I will go for vendure.io. Their slack are really cool. On payload i will create a selector for the product and only store the id then I can fetch all the information in next js for example
damn vendure looks pretty slick, thanks!
Vendure looks pretty cool! Not quite a fit for me. Sanity and Shopify are partners so I wonder what major ecomm brand could be payloads equivalent 🤔
Because it is open source I don’t which e comm brand Will come
