E-commerce in production

I want to use Payload for my e-commerce clients, but I can't seem to decide which way to go.

I see that there's a template for e-commerce that uses Stripe. Part of me loves this approach. It's light and simple. A lot of my clients are direct to consumer physical product brands though... Which makes me thing maybe it's a little too simple.

How should we be thinking about building for real e-commerce brands that do a lot of volume? Are there services other than Stripe that should be considered? Should we work towards baking all of that functionality directly to Payload? Hm.