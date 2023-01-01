DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
E11000 duplicate key & validate errors

default discord avatar
shisue
4 weeks ago
2

Hi,



I am getting errors I was not getting just a few hours ago, and reverting my repo to a working stage is still giving me these errors. I am not sure what can be the issue.



This error, for example, I get when I attempt to create a user:



And I am also getting errors with validate issues for collection relationship fields, but there is no validation happening. I commented out all of them to test.



I reverted back to the initial version of the repo, 35 commits ago. I commented out all hooks, everything. The error still persists, I'm really not sure what is going on:

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Do you have a field that has unique set?

  • default discord avatar
    shisue
    4 weeks ago

    I did not, and it went away after I deleted all collections on the mongoDB portal, as well as _config. I think for some reason I added unique and removed at some point in the past, but running yarn generate:types was not updating it

