Hi,
I am getting errors I was not getting just a few hours ago, and reverting my repo to a working stage is still giving me these errors. I am not sure what can be the issue.
This error, for example, I get when I attempt to create a user:
And I am also getting errors with validate issues for collection relationship fields, but there is no validation happening. I commented out all of them to test.
I reverted back to the initial version of the repo, 35 commits ago. I commented out all hooks, everything. The error still persists, I'm really not sure what is going on:
Do you have a field that has unique set?
I did not, and it went away after I deleted all collections on the mongoDB portal, as well as _config. I think for some reason I added unique and removed at some point in the past, but running yarn generate:types was not updating it
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.