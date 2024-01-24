Ecommerce payload website not deploying

my bulid is failing to bulid i disabled prettier and fixed the prettier errors and fixed the order of the import s i i was getting as well but for some reason i am getting an error i do not understand
i thought my bulid would deploy with me disabling prettier and i fixed the errors
should i just disable eslint?
i also added typescript: {
ignoreBulidErrors: true,
}, to my next.config.js file should i remove that?
Hey Seth, we’d ask that you please limit tagging Payload team members directly. While we do our best to answer all of the threads in Community Help, we’re a small team and we only have so much bandwidth. Everyone in the server has the ability to jump into your thread and provide assistance, so we ask that you give it some time before tagging us directly for help.
If you believe this to be an issue please open an issue on GitHub and tag it with cloud.
ok understood
i solved my issue
