Hi - can anyone point me to an example of the Payload eCommerce template, but as a 2 separate repos - frontend [Nextjs] and backend [Payload] - rather than being deployed as a single Express server?
I have tried to separate out the code myself, but am struggling with Typescript on the NextJS side, when not in the same repo as Payload.
Thanks
I have checked the Payload-bot (and community-help) but this does not help me.
Hmm, is this the repo yo u need?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/ecommerce/src
Thanks for the reply Chris.
As I understand it, this will deploy both Front and backends to the same Express server.
I am looking to deploy to 2 separate servers - I actually used this as the base to divide (from src directory) the app directory and payload directory into 2 repos and followed the [link here](https://payloadcms.com/docs/typescript/generating-types
) for generating & copying the Payload types to the frontend, but I am getting Type guard errors in by frontend code - BTW, the Payload code is fine and connects to Mongo, but I get Type errors in the frontend ( eg in app/_api/fetchDoc.ts at line 33
if (!queryMap[collection]) throw new Error(`Collection ${collection} not found`)
with an error of
Element implicitly has an 'any' type because expression of type '"pages" | "products" | "orders" | "media" | "categories" | "users" | "redirects" | "payload-preferences" | "payload-migrations"' can't be used to index type '{ pages: { query: string; key: string; };
I was thinking IO could not be the first to have separate repos, hence the request. Thanks again for any help.
.
Indeed, it cant find your collection
Did you check the repo issues to see if anyone else experienced this?
The example repo works perfectly if I deploy on 1 Express server without problem. I am wanting to separate it out, which is (I think) why I am getting the Typescript issue.
Others are likely to have the 1 Express server Use Case, so will not have issues.
I checked the e-Commerce Repo Issues Log too - nothing found there.
I am thinking the issue maybe related to needing type guards
export const fetchDoc = async <T>(args: {
collection: keyof Config['collections']
slug?: string
id?: string
draft?: boolean
}): Promise<T> => {
const { collection, **slug, draft** } = args || {}
if (!queryMap[collection]) throw new Error(`Collection ${collection} not found`)
in the original repo the slug and draft both are typed string and boolean respectively, in my exact copy of the code for the front-end project code base, they are being type inferred as:-
string | undefined for slug
and
boolean | undefined. for draft
I don't understand how the undefined's are being introduced or whether I need some additional Type Guards.
Unfortunately I am at the edge of my Typescript knowledge !
Hence the request for an example of the Payload eCommerce template, but as a 2 separate (frontend / backend) repos. so that I can learn.
Answering my own question, I found a repo [here](https://github.com/ShehzadAslamOza/e-commerce-payloadcms-test/tree/main
) which may help others...
Really appreciate your input @notchris - thanks
