Community Help

eCommerce Template - separate servers example?

default discord avatar
barry_moss_921097 months ago
4

Hi - can anyone point me to an example of the Payload eCommerce template, but as a 2 separate repos - frontend [Nextjs] and backend [Payload] - rather than being deployed as a single Express server?



I have tried to separate out the code myself, but am struggling with Typescript on the NextJS side, when not in the same repo as Payload.



Thanks



I have checked the Payload-bot (and community-help) but this does not help me.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    Hmm, is this the repo yo u need?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/ecommerce/src
  • default discord avatar
    barry_moss_921097 months ago

    Thanks for the reply Chris.



    As I understand it, this will deploy both Front and backends to the same Express server.



    I am looking to deploy to 2 separate servers - I actually used this as the base to divide (from src directory) the app directory and payload directory into 2 repos and followed the [link here](

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/typescript/generating-types

    ) for generating & copying the Payload types to the frontend, but I am getting Type guard errors in by frontend code - BTW, the Payload code is fine and connects to Mongo, but I get Type errors in the frontend ( eg in app/_api/fetchDoc.ts at line 33


    if (!queryMap[collection]) throw new Error(`Collection ${collection} not found`)

    with an error of



    Element implicitly has an 'any' type because expression of type '"pages" | "products" | "orders" | "media" | "categories" | "users" | "redirects" | "payload-preferences" | "payload-migrations"' can't be used to index type '{ pages: { query: string; key: string; };



    I was thinking IO could not be the first to have separate repos, hence the request. Thanks again for any help.


    .

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    Indeed, it cant find your collection



    Did you check the repo issues to see if anyone else experienced this?

  • default discord avatar
    barry_moss_921097 months ago

    The example repo works perfectly if I deploy on 1 Express server without problem. I am wanting to separate it out, which is (I think) why I am getting the Typescript issue.


    Others are likely to have the 1 Express server Use Case, so will not have issues.



    I checked the e-Commerce Repo Issues Log too - nothing found there.


    I am thinking the issue maybe related to needing type guards



    export const fetchDoc = async <T>(args: {
  collection: keyof Config['collections']
  slug?: string
  id?: string
  draft?: boolean
}): Promise<T> => {
  const { collection, **slug, draft** } = args || {}

  if (!queryMap[collection]) throw new Error(`Collection ${collection} not found`)

    in the original repo the slug and draft both are typed string and boolean respectively, in my exact copy of the code for the front-end project code base, they are being type inferred as:-



    string | undefined for slug


    and


    boolean | undefined. for draft



    I don't understand how the undefined's are being introduced or whether I need some additional Type Guards.


    Unfortunately I am at the edge of my Typescript knowledge !



    Hence the request for an example of the Payload eCommerce template, but as a 2 separate (frontend / backend) repos. so that I can learn.



    Answering my own question, I found a repo [here](

    https://github.com/ShehzadAslamOza/e-commerce-payloadcms-test/tree/main

    ) which may help others...


    Really appreciate your input @notchris - thanks

