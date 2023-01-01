Hi! i've started a new project based on the "Payload + NextJS Server-Rendered TypeScript Boilerplate" found here:https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
when you just clone the project and run yarn dev the app starts perfectly. But when i update Next.js to its latest version all Next.js pages are crashing with this error:
Error: connect ECONNREFUSED ::1:65288
at TCPConnectWrap.afterConnect [as oncomplete] (node:net:1494:16) {
errno: -61,
code: 'ECONNREFUSED',
syscall: 'connect',
address: '::1',
port: 65288
}
"Hard to help with no code; I upgraded and cleared my MongoDB, and it works perfectly. But try to clean the cache.
I use the task "clean": "rimraf ./node_modules/.cache ./dist ./build"
Hey Taun, well.. i just cloned the boilerplate repo, ran yarn add next@latest and started the application by running yarn dev and it stopped working
Yea, my reply was a quote from another thread with a similar title. The custom-server seems to be more troublesome than running a CMS and different Next repo individually.
hmm, that's a pitty. i like the idea of running both apps in a single repo and express server
Me too, it seems the most easy path leads to ones demise.
Hey @cor.vanoostenbrugge - I just went ahead and updated next to latest as well and seems to be working for me
Checkout website and websit-cms repos.
Can you run
yarn
for me and try it again?
same error unfortunately. I'm using the approuter, maybe that's the difference?
Check out these two links - should give you some insight into resolving your errors
-https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server/issues/23
-https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2920
Let me know if these help
