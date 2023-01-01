DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
ECONNREFUSED after updating Next.js to 13.4+ with the Payload + Next.js boilerplate

default discord avatar
cor.vanoostenbrugge
last month
10

Hi! i've started a new project based on the "Payload + NextJS Server-Rendered TypeScript Boilerplate" found here:

https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

when you just clone the project and run yarn dev the app starts perfectly. But when i update Next.js to its latest version all Next.js pages are crashing with this error: 



Error: connect ECONNREFUSED ::1:65288
    at TCPConnectWrap.afterConnect [as oncomplete] (node:net:1494:16) {
  errno: -61,
  code: 'ECONNREFUSED',
  syscall: 'connect',
  address: '::1',
  port: 65288
}
  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    "Hard to help with no code; I upgraded and cleared my MongoDB, and it works perfectly. But try to clean the cache.


    I use the task "clean": "rimraf ./node_modules/.cache ./dist ./build"

  • default discord avatar
    cor.vanoostenbrugge
    last month

    Hey Taun, well.. i just cloned the boilerplate repo, ran yarn add next@latest and started the application by running yarn dev and it stopped working

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Yea, my reply was a quote from another thread with a similar title. The custom-server seems to be more troublesome than running a CMS and different Next repo individually.

  • default discord avatar
    cor.vanoostenbrugge
    last month

    hmm, that's a pitty. i like the idea of running both apps in a single repo and express server

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Me too, it seems the most easy path leads to ones demise.

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey @cor.vanoostenbrugge - I just went ahead and updated next to latest as well and seems to be working for me

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    https://github.com/payloadcms

    Checkout website and websit-cms repos.

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    last month

    Can you run

    yarn

    for me and try it again?

  • default discord avatar
    cor.vanoostenbrugge
    last month

    same error unfortunately. I'm using the approuter, maybe that's the difference?

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    last month

    Check out these two links - should give you some insight into resolving your errors


    -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server/issues/23

    -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2920

    Let me know if these help

