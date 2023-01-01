Hello guys, I have a collection

History

and I would like to edit the functionality of the

Delete

button only for that specific collection.

I want it to behave like this:

1. The admin will click the delete button to delete a record.

2. The record from the

History

collection will now be hidden, but not deleted, and will still be available to be fetched from the API.

3. If it's possible to hide the record only for specific roles it would be even better.

Is it possible to do something like this? Thanks

I'm looking in the documentation at

beforeDelete

hook, I'm wondering if there is a way to stop the

delete

operation, and do a patch action instead, that will somehow hide the record. Here's what I'm working it for testing purposes

import { CollectionBeforeDeleteHook, CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"; const TestCol: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'testcol', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text' } ], hooks: { beforeDelete: [(args) => { console.log(args.id) },] } } export default TestCol

I just figured out that I can throw an error inside beforeDelete hook to stop the deletion operation, I just need to figure out how to hide a single record from a collection 😬