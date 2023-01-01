Empty collection after manual JSON import

I'm new to PL and Mongo. I've imported 2 JSONs like, let's say, Categories and Posts, which are in a relation to each other. Now I can cross-see them in PL as a choice in a relationship field, but both collection lists are showing empty with an XHR response like:

{ "docs": [], ... }

MongoDB Compass showing all entries, and I've tried to

reIndex()

both collections with no avail. It must be something very simple I'm missing here...

To answer my own question:

_COLLECTIONNAME_versions

must also be imported if versioning is enabled