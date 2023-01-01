Having set
return true
or
return {
or: [
{
_status: {
equals: "published",
},
},
{
_status: {
exists: false,
},
},
],
};
If I enable it, no documents are visible. I also set
_status
manually to
published
or
draft
but I have a feeling that a relation is required in
_{collection-slug}_versions
otherwise it's not visible?
hi @wiesson - what version of payload are you on?
Latest if I’m correct, 1.6.X 🤔
We had a breaking change in 1.6.1 that required migration of document versions, however if your project was created after this release you should not need to migrate.
Here is more info and the migration script:
And if this isn't applicable, then it may be a bug if we can reproduce it
Thank you! The project has been created with 0.18.5 and I'm upgrading regularly and I did run the migration script. But let me check again!
