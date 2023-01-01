DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Endpoint to get all languages

default discord avatar
rawnanoob
2 months ago
6

Hi is there a endpoint to get all the languages (locales) configured?



No endpoint?

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    I am not sure, but you could always create a custom endpoint, read it from the config, and return it in the response

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    you mean all locales of a specific doc?



    or do you mean just to fetch the actual available locales on your config?

  • default discord avatar
    rawnanoob
    last month

    The actual available locales on my config

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month
      endpoints: [
    {
      path: '/api/locales',
      method: 'get',
      handler: (req, res) => {
        const { config } = req.payload;
        const locales = config.localization ? config.localization.locales : [];
        return res.json(locales);
      },
      root: true,
    },
  ],
