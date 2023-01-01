Enforce validation on drafts?

Currently, you can save a draft regardless of validation rules (

required

,

unique

, custom validations, etc).

How would you go about enforcing the same validation we have for "Publish" on "Save"?

(this would probably become a moot point once

is implemented, but I'm wondering if there might be a somewhat straightforward solve in the meantime 🤔)

Hmmm, so after doing some more digging, looks like the Form component has a

skipValidation

option that get set to

true

in the various operations (create, update, etc) when it's a draft (eg:

).

I feel like an additional parameter in the

CollectionConfig

could be nice, something like this:

versions: { drafts: true, skipDraftsValidation: false, // defaults to `true` }

This wouldn't be compatible with the autosave feature though, so that's probably not PR worthy as is...

Is there any other side effect to adding validation on drafts that I'm not thinking about? 🤔

If you have it, I'd very much appreciate any insights, tips, or hints as to how I could go about actually implementing something to get validation on drafts. 👀 🙏

---

For full context, what I'm trying to achieve here is being able to validate my fields without relying on the "Publish" process. This is for my "translation provider" plugin so that I can make sure that fields are valid before sending them to be translated, and I need to be able to do this while the doc is still a draft.

So maybe instead of trying to "add validation on drafts", I should be trying to "trigger validation manually"... 🤔