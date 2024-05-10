Env/environment variable undefined on deployments

i'm trying to set up a dynamic env variable based on environment.

what im trying to do is have a env-variable for a URL to use for livepreview that is localhost when running locally, a specific URL when the project is deployed to dev environment and another URL when the project is deployed to a prod environment.

we are using gitlab and openshift, and i have defined the variable in gitlabs CI/CD settings with different value per environment, but on my deployed app it's still rendering as "undefined".

have tried importing and running "dotenv.config()" in my server.ts-file and payload.config.ts file.

I believe I might have to add the variable to my Dockerfile, but not sure how to do that when I want the variable to be dynamic based on environment. Would love any help/pointers :)

Tried creating two Dockerfiles, one for dev and one for prod and adding the variable in there as well - it's still showing up as undefined in the browser