Env vars client side prod server

Hello, I've already tried adding

dotenv.config()

and/or

dotenv.config({path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),});

However, with the variables having

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC

in front, it still returns

undefined

.

Prod server is using

yaml

, not

env

.

What would the best solution here be? I'm suspecting

.env vars

are needed when it builds, but we can't work like that. Should I just make an

api

endpoint to server the payload public

env vars

?

Ty.