Env vars client side prod server

default discord avatar
eddieDev
3 months ago
9

Hello, I've already tried adding

dotenv.config()

and/or


dotenv.config({path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),});

However, with the variables having

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC

in front, it still returns

undefined

.


Prod server is using

yaml

, not

env

.


What would the best solution here be? I'm suspecting

.env vars

are needed when it builds, but we can't work like that. Should I just make an

api

endpoint to server the payload public

env vars

?


Ty.

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @eddieDev One option is extending the exposed webpack configuration



    And using the webpack env variable plugin



    May work with YAML config?

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    hey @thisisnotchris something like this?


    // customAdminBuild.js const path = require('path'); // Tell Payload where to find your Payload config - can do it either here, or in package.json script process.env.PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/payload.config.ts'); const { build } = require('payload/dist/bin/build'); const buildPayloadAdmin = async () => { // Fetch your environment variables here // And then run

    build

    build(); } buildPayloadAdmin();
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    hmmm



    It's worth a shot! I'm not super familiar with yaml

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    unfortunately, after some research, this wont work since we cant add env variables during the build. It is added after the build. 😦

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @eddieDev but surely you can import the vars right?

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    hey @thisisnotchris . I couldn't apply the above since we build first and add env vars later. I Tried various things and came up with a solution. What I landed on was setting up a route to the backend to get the payload_public env var that I needed, then persisted the data using localStorage in the frontend. Not ideal, but it will do.

