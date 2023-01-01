DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
error build digital ocean

default discord avatar
ninotorres_
2 weeks ago
28

hi guys!



I'm receiving the following error when I try to do npm run build into a digital ocean droplet



I'm using custom server repo



any clue?



root@ubuntu-s-1vcpu-512mb-10gb-sfo3-01:~/actions-runner/payloadfolio_actions/payloadfolio/payloadfolio# yarn build yarn run v1.22.19 $ cross-env NODE_ENV=production yarn build:payload && yarn build:server && yarn copyfiles && yarn build:next $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    You tan yarn to install dependencies first right? Does your droplet have yarn installed?

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    Hi dude, yes I have Yarn already instaled. Looks like when

    payload build

    is executed seomething goes worng

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    But it builds locally?

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    yes, locally works perfect



    I can run yarn install and all goes well, the thing is with yarn build



    looks like is stuck in $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build



    not sure if I need to install something else to read .env files or something like that

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Do you have an env file on your server?



    You don’t need to install anything other than what gets installed by running

    yarn

    I think cross-env is in the package.json, but you could double check?

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    yes cross-env is there... Humm I noticed that the missing guy is dotenv:



    console.log(dotnev); ^ ReferenceError: dotnev is not defined
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    you mean dotenv?

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    oh my bad



    dotenv exists



    so idk.. locally errors are more descriptive

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hmmm it’s gotta be something simple 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    absolutely, the man between the chair and pc lol



    I can't imagine the dopamine shot I'll get when it is fixed..

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    And just to ensure parity from server to local, can you remove node modules and yarn lock file, then re install them and build locally

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    I noticed Im getting "killed" then yarn install



    I'll to expand my 4$/m droplet , maybe its the issue

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Oooooo yeah not sure if the smallest droplet has enough mem

  • default discord avatar
    ninotorres_
    2 weeks ago

    I'm close to get it done



    Now the issue its on nextjs build:



    Verify the machine is running and has a healthy network connection. Anything in your workflow that terminates the runner process, starves it for CPU/Memory, or blocks its network access can cause this error.


    Its like build optimization takes much time



    do you know if we need to set something regarding payload access / digital ocean configs?



    I can try increase a bit more the droplet also, but I wan to discard if could be access related or something like that



    Ok:

    the issue have been solved

    and we are live 🙂 Thanks @jarrod_not_jared for your help:



    In order to fix that;



    1 - minimum digitalocean droplet size: At least 1GB memory to get it work. I started with 512MB droplet and was causing problems.



    2- Be aware of eslint errors, this causes errors in build.

