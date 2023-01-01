error build digital ocean

hi guys!
I'm receiving the following error when I try to do npm run build into a digital ocean droplet
I'm using custom server repo
any clue?
root@ubuntu-s-1vcpu-512mb-10gb-sfo3-01:~/actions-runner/payloadfolio_actions/payloadfolio/payloadfolio# yarn build
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env NODE_ENV=production yarn build:payload && yarn build:server && yarn copyfiles && yarn build:next
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
You tan yarn to install dependencies first right? Does your droplet have yarn installed?
Hi dude, yes I have Yarn already instaled. Looks like when
payload build
is executed seomething goes worng
But it builds locally?
yes, locally works perfect
I can run yarn install and all goes well, the thing is with yarn build
looks like is stuck in $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
not sure if I need to install something else to read .env files or something like that
Do you have an env file on your server?
You don’t need to install anything other than what gets installed by running
yarn
I think cross-env is in the package.json, but you could double check?
yes cross-env is there... Humm I noticed that the missing guy is dotenv:
console.log(dotnev);
^
ReferenceError: dotnev is not defined
you mean dotenv?
oh my bad
dotenv exists
so idk.. locally errors are more descriptive
Hmmm it’s gotta be something simple 🤔
absolutely, the man between the chair and pc lol
I can't imagine the dopamine shot I'll get when it is fixed..
And just to ensure parity from server to local, can you remove node modules and yarn lock file, then re install them and build locally
I noticed Im getting "killed" then yarn install
I'll to expand my 4$/m droplet , maybe its the issue
Oooooo yeah not sure if the smallest droplet has enough mem
I'm close to get it done
Now the issue its on nextjs build:
Verify the machine is running and has a healthy network connection. Anything in your workflow that terminates the runner process, starves it for CPU/Memory, or blocks its network access can cause this error.
Its like build optimization takes much time
do you know if we need to set something regarding payload access / digital ocean configs?
I can try increase a bit more the droplet also, but I wan to discard if could be access related or something like that
Ok:the issue have been solved
and we are live 🙂 Thanks @jarrod_not_jared for your help:
In order to fix that;
1 - minimum digitalocean droplet size: At least 1GB memory to get it work. I started with 512MB droplet and was causing problems.
2- Be aware of eslint errors, this causes errors in build.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.