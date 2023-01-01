Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: bad auth : authentication failed

Not sure why it's returning this auth error when I've just setup a Mongo account and double checked the details. I've added 0.0.0.0 for the ip includes too.

This is a fresh Payload project.

Any ideas?

Packages are up to date when I run 'yarn'

MONGODB_URI=mongodb+srv://taunhealy:<password>@cluster0.r1zqvrw.mongodb.net/ PAYLOAD_SECRET=4514798b4de5bf6843ac4f

I've replaced password with the correct password and I have no special characters in the password.

server.ts