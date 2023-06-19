Error creating collection document (only in Payload Cloud)

I have deployed a project in Payload cloud and this error occurs when I create a new document in a collection but it only happens in Payload Cloud, it doesn't happen in my local machine 😭 and the stack trace seems to be only referencing payload's code.
[13:45:51] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'tempFilePath')
at /workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/unlinkTempFiles.js:21:22
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at mapAsync (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/utilities/mapAsync.js:5:28)
at unlinkTempFiles (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/unlinkTempFiles.js:19:39)
at updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:243:49)
at runMicrotasks (<anonymous>)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
This is odd - I think one of the Payload team members will have to help with this one. @alessiogr @jacobsfletch @jesschow
Do you have the cloud plugin installed? Your error looks related to be related file uploads, and in cloud this plugin ships uploads off to a CDN for you
Hello! Yes @jacobsfletch, i guessed so too. I can send my collections config for you to look at if needed.
Yea send me your config if possible
export default {
slug: "research-documents",
admin: {
useAsTitle: "title",
},
upload: {
staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, "../../research-documents"),
mimeTypes: ["text/plain"],
},
fields: [
{
name: "title",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "description",
type: "textarea",
required: true,
},
{
name: "publishedDate",
type: "date",
required: true,
},
{
name: "source",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "embeddings",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "embeddings",
admin: { readOnly: true },
},
],
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
(async ({ data, req, operation }) => {
// skip if this is not an update operation
// also skip if there is no user (i.e. this is a server request)
if (operation !== "update" || !req.user) return data
// get embeddings ID
const id = await getResearchDocsEmbeddings(
req.user.apiKey,
data as Required<ResearchDocument>
)
// update the document with the embeddings ID
data.embeddings = id
return data
}) satisfies BeforeChangeHook<ResearchDocument>,
],
afterChange: [
(async ({ doc, req, operation }) => {
// skip if this is not an create operation
// also skip if there is no user (i.e. this is a server request)
if (operation !== "create" || !req.user) return doc
// get embeddings ID
const id = await getResearchDocsEmbeddings(req.user.apiKey, doc)
// update the document with the embeddings ID
return await req.payload.update({
collection: "research-documents",
id: doc.id,
data: { embeddings: id },
})
}) satisfies AfterChangeHook<ResearchDocument>,
],
},
} satisfies CollectionConfig
What about your top-level Payload config?
staticDir
is probably the culprit here
On Cloud, we do not use local storage for uploads
You need to install
payloadcms/plugin-cloud
so that your media is shipped off to a CDN instead of saving to disk
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
endpoints: [...payloadEndpoints, ...nextEndpoints],
cors: ["https://dailypersonas.ai", "https://beta.dailypersonas.ai", "http://localhost:3000"],
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
webpack: config => {
config.resolve.fallback = { ...config.resolve.fallback, fs: false, util: false }
config.experiments = { ...config.experiments, asyncWebAssembly: true }
config.module?.rules?.push({
test: /\.wasm$/i,
type: "asset/resource",
generator: {
filename: "assets/[hash][ext][query]",
},
})
return config
},
components: {
afterDashboard: [AfterDashboard],
},
css: path.resolve(__dirname, "styles.css"),
},
globals: [...],
collections: [...],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
},
graphQL: {
disable: true,
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
},
plugins: [
payloadCloud(),
seo({
globals: [...],
uploadsCollection: "media",
tabbedUI: true,
}),
],
rateLimit: {
window: 15 * 60 * 100, // 15 minutes
max: 250, // limit each IP to 250 requests per window
},
})
yeah i thought staticDir is only used on my local machine but ignored when deployed to payload cloud.
should i add an if statement to set staticDir to null/undefined/empty-string when running locally?
Hmm actually I'm seeing it done like this in e-commerce template too:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce/blob/main/src/collections/Media.ts#LL7C1-L8C1
So something else might be going on here
yeah i just followed the example 🥲
but actually the document will be created, the file is uploaded correctly, it's just that this error shows
@hayskapoy I was able to recreate this bysaving an existing image that has already been uploaded
but providing no new image. Not your exact scenario, but I'm looking into it right now
Cool! Thanks Elliot!
@hayskapoy I'm curious, do you have
useTempFiles
enabled under
upload
in your payload config?
No, i initialized payloadCloud without any parameters.
You can refer to my payload config i sent in this thread.
It also happens when i create a new “document” of the collection
Hmm, interesting. I ran into this with
plugin-cloud-storage
but they use a similar mechanism from Payload's core - we'll see if it fixes both
It'll be in the next release of Payload, about to merge PR after tests pass
Nice! I’ll leave my feedback here once i tested it. Thanks!
