Error creating collection document (only in Payload Cloud)

I have deployed a project in Payload cloud and this error occurs when I create a new document in a collection but it only happens in Payload Cloud, it doesn't happen in my local machine 😭 and the stack trace seems to be only referencing payload's code.

[2023-06-19T13:45:51] [13:45:51] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'tempFilePath') [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at /workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/unlinkTempFiles.js:21:22 [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at Array.map (<anonymous>) [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at mapAsync (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/utilities/mapAsync.js:5:28) [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at unlinkTempFiles (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/unlinkTempFiles.js:19:39) [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at updateByID (/workspace/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:243:49) [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at runMicrotasks (<anonymous>) [2023-06-19T13:45:51] at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)