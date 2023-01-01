Error deploying with Dockerfile / Azure App Services / DevOps

I've got a DevOps pipeline configured to deploy Payload to a Linux Azure App Service.
The deployment completes successfully and I can see the application files on the app-service, including
node_modules
,
dist
and
build
folders.
I get the error
error: cannot find module 'express'
when the app service tries to run
npm run serve
.
If I add the environment variable
SCM_DO_BUILD_DURING_DEPLOYMENT=true
to the app service I then get a different error,
error: cannot find module '..'
from
cross-env
.
Any ideas?
Ok, so it seems to be an issue with Azure App Service deployments.
There are two issues I’m having.
1. Because I’m building in DevOps and then using ZipDeploy, the
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC
environment variables from the App Service aren’t available to the admin. This is impacting being able to load the admin at all because I’m using such a variable for the server url.
2. App Service deployments seem to break the symlinks that
npm install
creates in the
node_modules/.bin
folder. This means that I can’t re-run the
npm run build
command as part of the App Service start command.
3. Setting the public env vars in the build script on DevOps has no effect.
4.
npm rebuild
on the app service fails due to permissions errors
Has anyone managed to get Payload working on Azure App Service at all?
Trying aswell, no luck as of now.
I've made progress.... I'm using DevOps to build & publish the docker image to Azure Container Registry and booting the app service from the created docker image.
This has bypassed all of the symlink nonsense but now when I go to
/admin
I get the following error in my browser console:
Invalid hook call. Hooks can only be called inside of the body of a function component. This could happen for one of the following reasons: 1. You might have mismatching versions of React and the renderer (such as React DOM) 2. You might be breaking the Rules of Hooks 3. You might have more than one copy of React in the same app See https://reactjs.org/link/invalid-hook-call for tips about how to debug and fix this problem.
Error deploying with Dockerfile
I think I finally solved it... Adding the following to my package.json fixed the react error. It seems that the default dependencies that Payload comes with have some differing versions of react dependencies within them 😦
"overrides": {
"react": "18.2.0"
}
Error deploying with Dockerfile / Azure App Services / DevOps
@danielmlr FYI
Interesting I am having the same issue on the latest version in my dev environment out of the blue...
