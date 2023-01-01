Error deploying with Dockerfile / Azure App Services / DevOps

I've got a DevOps pipeline configured to deploy Payload to a Linux Azure App Service.

The deployment completes successfully and I can see the application files on the app-service, including

node_modules

,

dist

and

build

folders.

I get the error

error: cannot find module 'express'

when the app service tries to run

npm run serve

.

If I add the environment variable

SCM_DO_BUILD_DURING_DEPLOYMENT=true

to the app service I then get a different error,

error: cannot find module '..'

from

cross-env

.

Any ideas?

Ok, so it seems to be an issue with Azure App Service deployments.

There are two issues I’m having.

1. Because I’m building in DevOps and then using ZipDeploy, the

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC

environment variables from the App Service aren’t available to the admin. This is impacting being able to load the admin at all because I’m using such a variable for the server url.

2. App Service deployments seem to break the symlinks that

npm install

creates in the

node_modules/.bin

folder. This means that I can’t re-run the

npm run build

command as part of the App Service start command.

3. Setting the public env vars in the build script on DevOps has no effect.

4.

npm rebuild

on the app service fails due to permissions errors

Has anyone managed to get Payload working on Azure App Service at all?