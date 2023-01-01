Hi. Anyone know how to resolve this error?

yarn run v1.22.19 $ ts-node server.ts [14:31:59] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! [14:31:59] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... info - Loaded env from C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\.env event - compiled client and server successfully in 2.9s (163 modules) wait - compiling... uncaughtException [Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, open 'C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\.next\trace'] { errno: -4048, code: 'EPERM', syscall: 'open', path: 'C:\\git\\2160\\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\\.next\\trace' } error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. PS C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2>