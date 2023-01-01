Hi. Anyone know how to resolve this error?
yarn run v1.22.19
$ ts-node server.ts
[14:31:59] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[14:31:59] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
info - Loaded env from C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\.env
event - compiled client and server successfully in 2.9s (163 modules)
wait - compiling...
uncaughtException [Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, open 'C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\.next\trace'] {
errno: -4048,
code: 'EPERM',
syscall: 'open',
path: 'C:\\git\\2160\\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2\\.next\\trace'
}
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
PS C:\git\2160\2160-Lodge-Bukela-2>
File permission error interesting
https://github.com/vercel/next.js/issues/30564
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69599616/next-js-error-eperm-operation-not-permitted-rmdir
