Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module when trying to implement Lit Element

default discord avatar
rrums
5 months ago
2

Hey there, I want to use Lit on React for

ui

field on payload. I use

@lit-labs/react

to do it.



always got 


Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module /path/payload/node_modules/lit-element/index.js from /path/payload/src/lit-components/test/my-element.js not supported.
Instead change the require of index.js in /path/payload/src/lit-components/test/my-element.js to a dynamic import() which is available in all CommonJS modules.


Is there any way to implement Lit with Payload?


Has someone done this (Lit+React) in payload before?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    That package appears to be ESM-only, so this won't be possible currently unless you introduce some sort of bundling to get a cjs output. This is an node-wide ecosystem problem at the moment.

  • default discord avatar
    rrums
    5 months ago

    yeah already solved using rollup, to have cjs output

