Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Error: Fetching user failed

default discord avatar
jayjaysmooth2 years ago

Hi,


we're deploying the CMS in a K8s Cluster. When attempting to open the site / to login, the following error appears:


Fetching user failed: NetworkError when attempting to fetch resource.


The following env vars are set:


PAYLOAD_SEED_ADMIN_PASSWORD: ${{ secrets.PAYLOAD_SEED_ADMIN_PASSWORD }}


PAYLOAD_SEED_USER_PASSWORD: ${{ secrets.PAYLOAD_SEED_USER_PASSWORD }}


PAYLOAD_SECRET: ${{ secrets.PAYLOAD_SECRET }}


PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_URL:

https://cms-dev.mydomain.com

MONGODB_URI: mongodb://website-dev-mongo.website-dev.svc.cluster.local:27017



An ingress to the public URL is deployed and is reachable. Connection to mongoDB works fine. The login URL is

https://cms-dev.mydomain.com/admin

. When the image is run on a local machine, logging in works fine.


Any help or ideas would be much appreciated 🙂



SOLUTION:


CMS still tried to connect to localhost URL in production. There was an env file in source code, which was setting the URL. The correct usage of .dockerignore file in our pipeline solved it. Since we're using different Dockerfiles in different paths, that's the correct way to set the dockerignore:


https://stackoverflow.com/questions/40904409/how-to-specify-different-dockerignore-files-for-different-builds-in-the-same-pr
    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.