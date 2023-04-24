Error: Filename is Invalid

Hi. I'm receiving an error when I try to save the CMS fields of a portfolio item within the Payload admin panel (Below in this thread is a screenshot). The Portfolio collection is the only change I've made to this next-customer-server repo, so I don't know what to debug. I'm a beginner so the answer is most likely obvious.

[10:01:07] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: filename at new ExtendableError (C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6

ode_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:26:11) at new APIError (C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6

ode_modules\payload\src\errors\APIError.ts:43:5) at new ValidationError (C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6

ode_modules\payload\src\errors\ValidationError.ts:8:5) at create (C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:214:11) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async createHandler (C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\requestHandlers\create.ts:19:17)

"The following field is invalid - filename"

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; import slug from '../fields/slug'; import { Type as MediaType } from './Media'; export type Type = { title: string featuredMedia: MediaType previewMedia: { media: MediaType }[] location?: string slug: string meta: MetaType } const Portfolio: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'portfolio', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'featuredMedia', label: 'Featured Media', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, }, { name: 'location', label: 'Location', type: 'text', required: false, admin: { position: 'sidebar', } }, { name: 'images', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', filterOptions: { mimeType: { contains: 'image' }, hasMany: true, required: true, }, }, ], }; export default Portfolio;

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; import dotenv from 'dotenv'; import Page from './collections/Page'; import Media from './collections/Media'; import Portfolio from './collections/Portfolio'; dotenv.config(); export default buildConfig({ serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, collections: [ Page, Media, Portfolio, ], });

Here's a video screenshare:

I've run yarn again - packages are up to date

The EPERM error is a standard occurance when the server is already running. I don't think that is related to this issue.

I've edited the Type to include the location field

export type Type = { title: string slug: string text: string location?: string }

I assume I must run yarn dev again or the changes don't reflect? After I run yarn dev I get this message:

PS C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6> yarn dev yarn run v1.22.19 $ ts-node server.ts [11:09:57] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! [11:09:57] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... info - Loaded env from C:\git\White_Polaroids\WhitePolaroids6\.env webpack built 0cea50bd02cd37f88e22 in 14623ms webpack compiled successfully <w> [webpack.cache.PackFileCacheStrategy] Caching failed for pack: Error: No serializer registered for ConcatSource <w> while serializing webpack/lib/util/registerExternalSerializer.webpack-sources/ConcatSource -> Array { 2 items } -> ConcatSource

It doesn't provide the success message I received the first time I started the server. The error persists, though I wonder if that's because the server isn't refreshing or if the Type change has had no effect?

Repo: