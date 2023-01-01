Hi. I don't know why it's returning this error as I have a Payload secret key, similar to this?

dsadadafsdfg-dhsuijhdisa7-djhsjdhsj-hjdhsjddfsdf-uidskjdkadkask

PS C:\git\WhitePolaroids1> yarn dev yarn run v1.22.19 $ ts-node server.ts [08:29:55] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... unhandledRejection Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload. at BasePayload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1

ode_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:154:13) at getPayload (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1

ode_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:407:56) at initHTTP (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1

ode_modules\payload\src\initHTTP.ts:25:35) at Payload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1

ode_modules\payload\src\index.ts:14:35) at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:14:17 at step (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:123:23) at Object.next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:64:20) at asyncGeneratorStep (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:13:28) at _next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:31:17) at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:36:13

I'm using Nextjs custom-server

I think it's working now. My server.ts and .env file had different strings.