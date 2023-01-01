DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.

default discord avatar
taun2160
3 months ago
3

Hi. I don't know why it's returning this error as I have a Payload secret key, similar to this?



dsadadafsdfg-dhsuijhdisa7-djhsjdhsj-hjdhsjddfsdf-uidskjdkadkask



PS C:\git\WhitePolaroids1> yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ ts-node server.ts
[08:29:55] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
unhandledRejection Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.
    at BasePayload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:154:13)
    at getPayload (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:407:56)
    at initHTTP (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\initHTTP.ts:25:35)
    at Payload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\index.ts:14:35)
    at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:14:17
    at step (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:123:23)
    at Object.next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:64:20)
    at asyncGeneratorStep (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:13:28)
    at _next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:31:17)
    at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:36:13


I'm using Nextjs custom-server



I think it's working now. My server.ts and .env file had different strings.

  • default discord avatar
    dengusdanny
    last month

    I had the same error and was being caused by using an .env.local file instead of a plain .env file.

