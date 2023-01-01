Hi. I don't know why it's returning this error as I have a Payload secret key, similar to this?
dsadadafsdfg-dhsuijhdisa7-djhsjdhsj-hjdhsjddfsdf-uidskjdkadkask
PS C:\git\WhitePolaroids1> yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ ts-node server.ts
[08:29:55] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
unhandledRejection Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.
at BasePayload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:154:13)
at getPayload (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:407:56)
at initHTTP (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\initHTTP.ts:25:35)
at Payload.init (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\node_modules\payload\src\index.ts:14:35)
at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:14:17
at step (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:123:23)
at Object.next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:64:20)
at asyncGeneratorStep (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:13:28)
at _next (C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:31:17)
at C:\git\WhitePolaroids1\server.ts:36:13
I'm using Nextjs custom-server
I think it's working now. My server.ts and .env file had different strings.
I had the same error and was being caused by using an .env.local file instead of a plain .env file.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.