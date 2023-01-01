Error on image upload

Hello

Im testing payload, when I try to upload an image, I get an error on the console I see the following:

[19:57:15] ERROR (payload): Error: EROFS: read-only file system, mkdir '/product_files'

File for this collection

const purchasedProductFilesIds = orders.map((order) => { return order.products .map((product) => { if (typeof product === "string") return req.payload.logger.error("Search depth not sufficient"); return typeof product.product_files === "string" ? product.product_files : product.product_files.id; }) .filter(Boolean) .flat(); }); return { id: { in: [...ownProductsFilesIds, ...purchasedProductFilesIds], }, }; }; export const ProductFiles: CollectionConfig = { slug: "product_files", admin: { hidden: ({ user }) => user?.role !== "admin", }, hooks: { beforeChange: [addUser], }, access: { read: yourOwnPurchased, update: ({ req }) => req.user?.role === "admin", delete: ({ req }) => req.user?.role === "admin", }, upload: { staticURL: "/product_files", staticDir: "/product_files", mimeTypes: ["image/*", "font/*", "application/postcript"], }, fields: [ { name: "user", type: "relationship", relationTo: "users", admin: { condition: () => false, }, required: true, hasMany: false, }, ], };

ok the workaround now its to launch the server as sudo user in linux, how would be the proper way to launch it ?

on Mac I still get the error

ok managed to find the issue I mistakenly added to the staticURL an /